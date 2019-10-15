Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 7,334 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 11,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,676.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock worth $15,635,833. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,154. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

