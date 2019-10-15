Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Stake Raised by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $240.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.