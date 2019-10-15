Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.42

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.42 and traded as high as $39.31. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 97,614 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CSFB raised Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$902.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$74,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$141,064. Also, Director Robert John Normand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.45, for a total value of C$109,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,771.85.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

