Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CGIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 208.35% and a negative net margin of 98.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 769,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

