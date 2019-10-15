CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Shares Up 51.7%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) shares shot up 51.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.82, 1,624,315 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,037,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRST. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of CannTrust from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of CannTrust from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.40.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

