Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 29.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 1,466.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Canon by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Canon by 14.7% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canon stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 377,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,526. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.55. Canon has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canon will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

