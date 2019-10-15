Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of TRGP opened at $38.45 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 192.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after buying an additional 7,495,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after buying an additional 2,395,322 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,648,000 after buying an additional 1,049,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,236,000 after buying an additional 1,014,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

