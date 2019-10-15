Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,693. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 32,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,008.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,803.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,439. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

