Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:CRS opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.84 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.