Cashaa Market Cap Reaches $4.79 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $2,214.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00224603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.01093726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089958 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.