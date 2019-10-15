Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,043. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $755.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 443,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

