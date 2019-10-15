Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPRX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,929. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $509.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.