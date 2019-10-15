cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

