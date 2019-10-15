CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

