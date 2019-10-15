Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Receives C$15.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.74 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.73 per share, with a total value of C$117,303.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$314,958.56.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.