CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,846.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,673. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,510. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

