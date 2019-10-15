Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Centurylink reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centurylink.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 13,870,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,032,220. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 20.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 50.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 38.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.