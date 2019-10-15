CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $31.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. 64,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.27 and a beta of 1.55. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. CEVA’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

