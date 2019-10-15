CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CWC. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.33 ($108.53).

CWC stock opened at €85.20 ($99.07) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a twelve month high of €90.80 ($105.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €80.87 and its 200-day moving average is €82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.10 million and a PE ratio of 16.26.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

