Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,804,000 after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 179.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 343,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,782,000 after acquiring an additional 220,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3,703.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 197,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $20,486,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

CRL opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

