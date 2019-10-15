Cheesecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $23,474.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00227230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.01068524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 352,493,966 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

