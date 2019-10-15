Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) Insider Laurie Bowen Acquires 15,000 Shares

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) insider Laurie Bowen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,808.31).

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.67. Chemring Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 211.50 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of $548.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Chemring Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (up from GBX 180 ($2.35)) on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

