Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to report $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $9.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ LNG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,106. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

