Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. 68,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,655. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,817 over the last three months. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3,829.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 109,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

