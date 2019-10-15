Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Set at $110.00 by Maxim Group

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) has been given a $110.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

CPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Shares of CPK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.25. 29,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,817. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 165,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

