Chris Killingstad Sells 3,800 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,127,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 9,043 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $623,605.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,500 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Chris Killingstad sold 2,200 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $941,905.62.

Shares of TNC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. 29,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,879. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.23. Tennant has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Tennant had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tennant by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tennant by 264.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

