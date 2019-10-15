CIBC Analysts Give Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) a $15.00 Price Target

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been assigned a $15.00 price objective by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

