Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.04.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

