Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418,273 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. 16,549,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,198,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

