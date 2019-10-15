Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

CTXR stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.62. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citius Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 558,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,737.30. Also, major shareholder Leonard L. Mazur acquired 2,234,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,011,230.00. Corporate insiders own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

