City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Paypal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,675,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Paypal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,932 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.36. 2,327,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,610. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

