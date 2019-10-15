City Holding Co. Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in United Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

