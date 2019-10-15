City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 16,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in BB&T by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BB&T by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,867,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. 206,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

