City Holding Co. Sells 127 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.75. 89,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

