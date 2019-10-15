Clams (CLAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00010319 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. Clams has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $25,081.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021296 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012950 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000722 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,442,950 coins and its circulating supply is 3,815,657 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.