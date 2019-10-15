Clear Investment Research LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,933 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,141,000 after purchasing an additional 803,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 6,799,568 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

