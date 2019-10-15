Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the August 30th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. 32,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.06. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLPR. ValuEngine raised Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 393,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.