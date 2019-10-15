Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cogent Communications also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $39,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $56.25 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

