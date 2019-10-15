ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $440.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00872706 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,584,660,665 coins and its circulating supply is 11,543,618,838 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.