Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 198,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 110.0% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. 7,853,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,031,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.01.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.