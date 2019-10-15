Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.01.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,853,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,031,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.