Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.01.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,853,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,031,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

