Comparing DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. DNB ASA/S pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB ASA/S 34.08% 11.23% 0.92% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB ASA/S $8.75 billion 3.15 $2.98 billion $1.81 9.51 Metro Bank $344.86 million 0.71 N/A N/A N/A

DNB ASA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DNB ASA/S and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB ASA/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metro Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

DNB ASA/S beats Metro Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

