Comparing Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & Digerati Technologies (NASDAQ:DTGI)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.31% -11.24% -4.65% Digerati Technologies -69.78% N/A -96.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Proofpoint and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 3 20 0 2.87 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint currently has a consensus price target of $139.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $716.99 million 10.26 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -114.08 Digerati Technologies $2.00 million 1.03 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

