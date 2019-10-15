COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCOR. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis set a $6.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of COMSCORE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 118,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. COMSCORE has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. COMSCORE’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in COMSCORE by 20.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in COMSCORE by 40.0% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in COMSCORE by 26.3% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in COMSCORE by 111.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

