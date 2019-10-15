Concho Resources (CXO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO):

10/15/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $81.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2019 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

9/20/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from $121.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $131.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Concho Resources stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 1,238,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,994.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 91.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $292,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 20.7% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

