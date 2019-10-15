Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Raymond James cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.81.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $153.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 183.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

