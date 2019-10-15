Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.60

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and traded as low as $34.60. Connect Group shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 28,945 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $87.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.92.

Connect Group Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

