Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.87

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and traded as high as $60.72. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 407,599 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

