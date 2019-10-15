Contentos Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Contentos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $10.32 million and $1.05 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00043550 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.09 or 0.06052071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001106 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00044084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,132,567 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

