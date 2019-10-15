Continental Resources’ (CLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE CLR opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,814,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 512,106 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,030 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 668,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

